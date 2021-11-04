'Destiny and Sean’s Backpacks from Heaven' initiative turns tragedy into help for the homeless

An advocate for people living with addiction is turning personal tragedy into an initiative of good will called, “Destiny and Sean’s Backpacks from Heaven”.

Thursday marked a sombre anniversary for Shelley Taillieu.

Three years ago her daughter Destiny died from a drug overdose just days before turning 23-years-old.

“She was the type of person that was giving, caring, loving, but she did have mental illness in early childhood which ended leading into addictions issues in young adulthood,” Taillieu said.

The tragedy didn’t end there.

The death of Destiny’s boyfriend Sean followed unexpectedly.

Taillieu said Sean was an integral part of the backpack project before his passing. He now shares his name and his legacy with the people who carry on with the initiative.

The backpacks are filled with essential supplies for people experiencing homelessness. It is also a way for the mother to deal with the loss of her child.

“November fourth is an awful day and if I was at home I’d probably be in bed just crying all day,” said Taillieu. “So instead I get to be around close friends and family.”

Taillieu said it doesn’t matter how or why they died, but rather, what they were that is important and worth remembering.

“They were both young people and this just represents the type of people that they were. Caring, giving, loving people.”