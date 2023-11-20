Destructive fire at Brandon business suspected to be arson: police
A fire at a Brandon building on Monday that left it destroyed is suspected to be a case of arson.
The Brandon Police Service began to investigate the incident around 3:20 a.m., when they received a report from an employee of someone breaking into the business at 114 12th Street.
During the call, the employee said the fire alarm had gone off and that they could smell smoke.
Police went to the building, which was filling up with smoke, and found a 33-year-old male suspect. Officers allege he smashed the front door of the building and started a fire.
The BPS then helped to evacuate the employee who made the report, as well as the occupants of five apartments within the burning building.
Shortly after, the building was fully engulfed in flames and is considered to be a total loss. The area is still blocked off as firefighters monitor for any flare-ups.
The suspect has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court later on Monday for charges of break and enter, and arson with disregard for human life.
