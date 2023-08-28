Details 'confidential' on why local daycare provider agency no longer receiving funding

Officials from Lanark County say they will not be providing an explanation for why the county stopped subsidized funding to a local daycare agency.

Last week, Lanark County informed Natural Connection Child Care that they are cancelling funding under the Canada-wide Early Learning Child Care program (CWELCC).

In statement, the county says "to maintain a contract, the agency must meet criteria specified in the Child Care and Early Years Act and its service agreement with the county."

The county confirmed it terminated its contact with Natural Connections, but would not explain why, saying in the statement, "The details of this contract termination are confidential and will not be shared. The termination only impacts the one organization; all other County CWELCC contracts are ongoing."

The change will impact about 50 daycare providers across the region including in Ottawa, Lanark County, Leeds and Grenville, and Clarence-Rockland.

Natural Connections Child Care sent a letter to parents Friday evening, saying its daycare centres will no longer have access to funding under the $10-a-day child care program, effective Sept. 7.

Kelli Cassidy, the executive director, says she was given no reason for the cut and was caught off guard. In a statement to CTV News, Cassidy says, "We, as an agency, are shocked and saddened by the news of the termination of the Canada Wide Early Learning Child Care (CWELCC) funding for our 280 families and 47 providers over 4 municipalities."

The statement also says, "We have escalated our complaints regarding this matter and continue to work with both the families and providers affected."

Amber Ethier is one parent who says her daycare fees will now double. Ethier's family pays about $30/day now, but without funding, the fees will go up to $62/day. She says many families cannot afford to pay an extra $600 a month.

"It comes down to people having to choice, ourselves included, whether we can justify paying double the amount of daycare, or if we are going to try and look elsewhere," says Ethier.

Licensed daycare provider Cathy Kennedy says she is already seeing an impact on her business. Over the weekend, a family left her daycare because they can no longer afford the fees.

"I instantly lost one client and there is talk amongst two other families," she says. "They don't know if they can afford this money."

Kennedy is worried what the future may hold for her daycare.

"I may, if I am forced to, have to close my daycare, which would break my heart. I have dedicated 20 years of my life," says Kennedy.

The statement from Lanark County says, "The County recognizes this may require families and providers to make alternative arrangements to continue to have access to CWELCC funding and staff will do its best to support local families and providers through the transition."