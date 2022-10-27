Details into Monday's OPP investigation in Orillia neighbourhood

One person has been charged following an investigation in Orillia after police say a man barricaded himself with a firearm on Monday.

According to OPP, a man secured himself inside a residence on West Street North and refused to leave the residence.

Multiple armed officers, including the OPP tactical unit and K9 team, responded and evacuated the area.

Several hours later, officers arrested the individual.

OPP charged a 33-year-old Orillia man with offences relating to possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.