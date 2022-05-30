Details of a massive, just-approved redevelopment in Vancouver

A massive redevelopment project recently approved by the City of Vancouver includes hundreds of homes, as well as park space, a child-care facility and more.

The project is the city's largest-ever Indigenous-led redevelopment – a joint venture partnership between three First Nations and the Canada Lands Company.

The nations involved are xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam Indian Band), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish Nation) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation).

The application from the groups was approved unanimously by city council at a public hearing last week.

Known as the Heather Lands, the redevelopment will, according to a news release from the city government, "become a unique place that integrates with the surrounding neighbourhood."

The plan is for it to be primarily residential, but it will also have a cultural centre, as well as retail and work space, parks and child care.

The project will take up about 8.5 hectares of land bordered by West 37th and West 33rd avenues, and Willow and Ash streets.

The site has Indigenous history. It was historically used for hunting and gathering, the city said, and trails that crossed through it led to villages on the Fraser River and at False Creek.

More recently, it's held a school, a military hospital and RCMP headquarters, the city said. It's been earmarked for redevelopment since 2018, and the project is expected to take 15 years to complete.

HUNDREDS OF HOMES

Included in the proposal is a series of buildings ranging in height from just three storeys to 28, the city said.

Those behind the project have committed to 540 units of social housing.

Approximately 400 will be rented at market value, and one-quarter of the total floor area will be rented at below-market rates, the city said.

It did not give an estimate of how many units that will be.

Another estimated 1,670 will be sold as leasehold units which will be strata-titled, meaning likely condos and maybe townhouses.

The maximum building height for the area is 92.5 metres, or 304 feet.

WHAT ELSE IS PLANNED

In addition to hundreds of new homes, more than half of the land in the development will be parks and public spaces.

There will be a c a xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and səlilwətaɬ cultural centre, and a site for a French-language school and daycare. In addition, there will be a 74-space child-care facility operated by the three First nations.

The groups also promise office and retail space at the site.