Ontario Provincial Police will be releasing information Thursday morning about a massive operation that took place in southwestern Ontario including London, Brantford, and Barrie.

In the early hours of March, 9, provincial police descended on several locations including addresses in London, Brantford, and Brant County.

At the time the OPP said they would not be releasing any information about the operation until a later date but assured the public that there was no threat to safety.

The largest presence was in Barrie where as many as 20 marked and unmarked vehicles line the streets of city’s northeast end.

Raids were also executed in Ancaster, Ont.

The operation said to be part of an eight-month long investigation into what police are calling a “complex firearms and drug trafficking network in Southwestern Ontario.”

The OPP say they will detail the results of the investigation in a video to be released Thursday.

Several high ranking OPP officers are expected to take part in providing details including OPP Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox.

The video is expected to be released at 11 a.m.