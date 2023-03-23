Details of regimental funeral for Travis Jordan, Brett Ryan announced

Additional details have been released about the funeral for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan.

The two Edmonton Police Service officers were fatally shot while responding to a family dispute just after midnight last Thursday.

A regimental funeral and celebration of life will be held for them at 1 p.m. on Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Access to Rogers Place will be limited to family, special guests, EPS members and supporters from law enforcement, emergency services, and military communities.

EPS invited members of the public to pay their respects along the funeral procession route and watch a livestream of the ceremony at Ice District Plaza.

No backpacks, briefcases, or other large items will be permitted at the plaza, police say.

The city is also looking at providing other viewing areas for the public. Details will be shared once they are finalized.

The funeral procession will begin Monday at approximately 11:45 a.m. at the Alberta legislature grounds.

Details of the route will be shared closer to the event.

Police say road closures will be in place for the funeral procession route and at Rogers Place, and drivers will be encouraged to find other routes.

Parking at Rogers Place will also be limited.

CTVNewsEdmonton.ca will carry the proceedings live online.