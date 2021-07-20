Details on contentious $423M Springbank dam to be revealed Tuesday afternoon

With all three levels of government now signed off on the Springbank Off-stream Reservoir Project, details will be shared at a news conference scheduled in Calgary near the Elbow River on Tuesday.

Earlier this month the plan received the green light from the federal government, after it was determined to not have major environmental impacts.

It's the second major flood mitigation project that has now passed several hurdles in the eight years since the 2013 floods. The project is expected to cost $423 million.

Flood mitigation has become a priority since the 2013 floods which caused more than $5 billion in damage in southern Alberta

The Springbank project would create a temporary reservoir, held in by a kilometre-long berm to keep floodwater from spilling over the Elbow River banks.

Diversion channels will displace high water away from properties -- but property owners will have to sell some land to make way for the dry reservoir.

Over the past eight years the project has faced opposition from landowners in Springbank and the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

The Tsuut’ina Nation eventually offered support in an agreement in April 2020.

Calgary's mayor, Alberta's finance minister and the federal environment minister are scheduled to make a joint announcement at 12:30 p.m.