Details on LRT return to service expected at transit commission

New details are expected Wednesday about when Ottawa’s broken-down light rail system could return to service.

A proposed return-to-service plan from Rideau Transit Group, the city’s LRT contractor, will be discussed at a transit commission meeting Wednesday.

The LRT has been out of service for more than a month after a Sept. 19 derailment near Tremblay Station. No one was injured, but the train and several hundred metres of track were damaged.

RTG has given the city a date of Nov. 1 to begin a partial return to service, with up to seven trains running. However, the city says it could be another week or more before trains start running.

Officials from RTG and TRA, the firm the city has hired to conduct an independent safety review, will be available to answer councillors’ questions at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Sept. 19 derailment, as well as another derailment six weeks earlier near Tunney’s Pasture station.

