Detective Staff Sergeant Greg Rossi retires from the OPP after over three decades

After three decades of service, a member of the OPP has retired.

Detective Staff Sergeant and Regional Operations Coordinator of almost 33 years, Greg Rossi retired Friday.

Rossi's wife and son joined in for a special send-off over the police radio thanking him for his years of service.

Rossi was cleared by the communication centre with a '10-7, end of shift'.

Congratulations, and happy retirement!

Detective Staff Sgt. Greg Rossi began the next phase of his life today, as he retired from the OPP after more than 3 decades of service to the people of Ontario. Greg's family joined us for a special send-off. #FridayFeeling ^dr pic.twitter.com/9UEIH5wOVn