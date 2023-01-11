Detectives make arrest in Barrie hit and run that hospitalized senior

A Barrie man faces charges in connection with a hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian back in November.

According to police, a vehicle travelling south on Bayview Drive in the city's south end struck the man in his early 70s and took off.

Police say the incident happened on the night of Nov. 12.

The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital and later taken to a trauma centre in Toronto. He has since been discharged.

Officers found the car's driver's side mirror that had been knocked off in the collision and confirmed it was a Honda Accord.

Police say detectives with the Barrie Police Traffic Unit located the suspect vehicle and arrested the suspected driver on Tuesday.

A 54-year-old man faces a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.

The accused has a court appearance scheduled in February.

Police extended thanks to the public for its help with the case.

"In particular, those who provided tips to investigators that led them to finding and holding the driver responsible for their actions," Barrie police stated in a release Wednesday.