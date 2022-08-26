Detectives say dating-app scammers arrested after extorting $2,500 in Saanich, B.C.

Update, Aug. 26: Late Friday evening, Saanich police announced that the two suspects had been identified and arrested. They both face one charge of extortion, and one of them faces and additional charge of possession of property obtained by crime. These charges have not yet been approved, and police have not released the suspects' names. The original story follows.

Detectives in Saanich, B.C., are hoping to identify two people in connection with an extortion investigation involving the dating app Grindr.

Police say the suspects, who are described as men between the ages of 18 and 20, created a profile on the dating app before meeting with their victim in July.

The men, using the profile names "Jay" and "Oliver," gathered personal information about the victim and then arranged an in-person meeting.

"When they met, they used the information they gathered to threaten and then extort their victim of more than $2,500," Saanich police said in a news release Friday.

Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said investigators are concerned there may be more victims of the extortion scam who have yet to come forward.

Police provided a store surveillance image of the suspects. One is described as approximately 6' tall with a slim build, and the other is approximately 5'9" tall with a slim build.

Anyone who may have been victimized, or who has any information about the two men involved, is asked to contact Saanich police Det. Const. Dane Nicholson of the major crime unit at 250-475-4321 or dnicholson@saanichpolice.ca.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.