iHeartRadio

Detroit Auto show tickets on sale at reduced price for adults

Yoshio Hirakawa, president of Subaru Tecnica International, left, and Tom Doll, president and CEO of Subaru America show introduce the Subaru STI S Model, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

People who are setting aside a date to attend the North American International Auto Show can save if they purchase their tickets now.

Organizers say adults can buy their NAIAS admission now for $15 per person, and save through Aug. 10 and receive $5 off the price.

Otherwise the price is $20 per person, and a senior (65 years older) is $12 per person.

The cost of a child (3-12 years old) is $10 as a child two years and younger are free.

This year the Detroit auto show will run from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25 instead of early January like previous years.

12