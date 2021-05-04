Detroit going door-to-door to promote vaccination sites

The City of Detroit is hoping to push vaccination numbers up by sending teams door-to-door throughout neighbourhoods to promote walk-in sites.

The city says Detroit Health Department teams began fanning out Saturday and on Monday started ramping up efforts in six neighbourhoods surrounding recreation centres, a community resource centre and a church where vaccinations are being held.

So far, canvassers have knocked on 4,936 doors through Monday. Fewer than 31 per cent of city residents have been vaccinated, compared with more than 50 per cent statewide.

Nearby counties also have outpaced Detroit from 48.5 per cent in adjacent Macomb County to 59.5 per cent in Washtenaw County to the west.