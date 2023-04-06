Detroit Tigers fans roaring across the border for home opener

It’s Spring. The weather is getting better. There’s hope and optimism in the air.

And that’s the perfect environment for opening day for the Detroit Tigers.

“This is what it’s all about. Friends, food, Tigers — you can’t beat it,” said long-time Detroit Tigers fan, Chris Hakim. “Nothing better. We do it the right way, just look around.”

The 2023 Opening Day match up features The Tigers and the Boston Red Sox, but the pre-game festivities are taking centre stage.

The smell of barbecue was in the air as games of baggo, catch and ring toss filled every square foot of space in parking lots across downtown Detroit.

“It’s the biggest party of the year in Detroit, everyone’s having fun,” said party-goer Tony Dombrowski.

Ken Rhyno and Adrian Campbell came to the game Thursday. Campbell is a regular attendee of opening day, but Port Elgin local Rhyno is taking in his first ever opening day.

“It’s awesome, the amount of people that are around here celebrating, it’s not what I was expecting at all,” said Rhyno.

And like Rhyno, there are definitely more Canadians than in years past with COVID border restrictions largely out of the way.

Gene Ryan and his buddies made the trip from London to rekindle an old tradition.

“This is opening day. It used to be a tradition that sort of got away from us, so trying to get it back,” said Ryan. “The vibe has changed. Down at Tigers’ stadium, it was never like this… It’s just so busy anymore. But this is what it’s all about. You can’t do this in Toronto.”

For others, it’s all about the spectacle.

“We like to come out on opening day, walk around and people watch,” said Joanne LaForet, who took the tunnel bus at 10 a.m., noting three buses took off from the terminal and no one was left behind.

The vibe is pure fun, summarized perfectly by a long-time fan who is celebrating his 20th consecutive tailgate.

“Opening day, it’s the best day of the year. It means for the next six months, we’re going to have decent weather. We’re going to get to see our friends, we’re going to get to have fun, we’re going to Tiger’s games, we’re going to feel the optimism of a young team that might turn the corner and make a run,” he said.

“I’m so happy that I’m a Tigers fan, I’m so happy I’m from Detroit, happy opening day everyone.”