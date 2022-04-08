Detroit Tigers opening day: What Windsor fans going to the game need to know

Many Windsor fans have the chance to catch the Detroit Tigers home opener today for the first time in three years.

The 2020 home opener was held in July due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Canada-Us border was closed for non-essential travel. The border restrictions were still in place for the 2021 opening day.

Now in 2022, Comerica Park will look more like the 2019 version with full stadium capacity allowed and no masking requirements. Parties, tailgates and barbecues will likely pop up on the streets of Detroit.

The Tigers host the Chicago White Sox for the season opener. Game time is 1 p.m. on Friday.

Detroit went 77-85 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Tigers slugged .399 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

BORDER REQUIREMENTS

Now that testing requirements have dropped at the Canada-U.S. border, Windsor residents can cross easier than before. There are still some rules in place – such as Canadian residents must use ArriveCan online to re-enter Canada.

According to the federal government, starting April 1, 2022, pre-entry tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada by land, air or water. You must still use ArriveCAN within 72 hours before your arrival to Canada.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children 5 years of age or older must provide a valid pre-entry test result, even if they are accompanying a fully vaccinated adult.Children who are less than 5 years old are not required to test, regardless of their vaccination status.

A valid passport is still required to cross for individuals over 16 years old. A birth certificate can be used for children under 16.

Border wait times at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge crossings are available for U.S-bound and Canada-bound traffic.There are tolls at both crossings.

PARKING DOWNTOWN DETROIT

With the Transit Windsor tunnel bus not running, many fans will be looking for parking near the ballpark. The City of Detroit says there are some expanded time limits for street parking and some street closings around Comerica Park on Friday.

Municipal Parking Information

These City of Detroit facilities will be open on Friday, April 8:

Ford Underground Garage at 30 E. Jefferson Ave. - Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Rate: $10

Eastern Market Garage at 2727 Riopelle - Open 6 a.m. to midnight. Rate: $10

Parking Enforcement

Motorists may pay for up to four hours at parking meters using Municipal Parking kiosks or the Park Detroit app. Through the app, individuals can extend their time at meters remotely and receive mobile alerts prior to their time expiring.

Save your Spot with New Park Detroit App

The parking app also allows individuals to pay for parking in garages and lots in advance. For more information, or to download the new app, go to parkdetroit.us.

Parking Reminders

Illegally parked vehicles (in No Parking or Standing areas, handicap areas, near fire hydrants, blocking driveways, etc.) will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists are also encouraged to:

Park in designated parking lots or locations, with clear signage and rates posted.

Avoid parking in vacant lots and paying individuals unauthorized to collect parking fees.

Not leave valuables visible in vehicles

The city also is reminding individuals that tailgating is not allowed on public property.

For additional information on street closings and restrictions at Comerica Park, go to detrotimi.gov/news.