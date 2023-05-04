Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to close for 3 hours Sunday morning

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed on Sunday morning for an emergency response exercise.

The international border crossing will be closed on May 7, 2023, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Local emergency responders (Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services [EMS] and Windsor Police Service) and employees of the tunnel, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Transit Windsor are taking part in the annual exercise.

“The planned exercise is a critical part of the tunnel’s emergency response procedures,” said Carolyn Brown, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the tunnel and is hosting this year’s exercise.

The tunnel will reopen to normal operations at 10 a.m.

For further information, visit the Tunnel’s website.