Devan Praught named head coach of the Swift Current Broncos

The Swift Current Broncos removed the interim tag from Devan Praught’s title on Monday, making him the ninth head coach in franchise history.

Praught joined the club in July as an assistant coach before assuming head coaching duties after the departure of Dean Brockman on Oct. 14.

“It means a lot to me and my family,” Praught said in a release.

The Summerside, P.E.I. product has guided the Broncos to an 18-25-5-2 record to this point as the team continues to push for an eastern conference playoff spot. Swift Current sits in ninth place in the eastern conference as of Monday, just two points back of Lethbridge in a battle with the Hurricanes and Calgary Hitmen.

“Devan has done an excellent job since taking over, managing the highs and lows that come with coaching such a young group,” said Broncos general manager Chad Leslie.

Praught is no stranger to Saskatchewan having coached eight seasons at Athol Murray College of Notre Dame. He also served as head coach for Team Saskatchewan during the WHL Cup in 2019.

“I look forward to investing in the growth of our players,” said Praught.

The Broncos return to action on Friday when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings at the iPlex.