Devastating Barrie, Ont tornado one of five to hit province Thursday

The devastation from the tornado that slammed a residential community in Barrie Ont., was just one of five to hit Southern Ontario Thursday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed that all of these storms were designated in the EF-2 range with estimated wind speeds of 210km/h.

In an EF-2 tornado classification, estimated wind speeds are 178 to 217 km/h and considered Strong. Typical damage includes considerable damage to homes, vehicles and trees during these events.

NTP damage surveys have documented 5 different tornadoes generated by the storms of July 15th in southern Ontario, all of them having maximum wind speeds in the EF2 range. See details below. #ONStorm (1/2) pic.twitter.com/crZe0ZuoF3



Sunday, The Northern Tornadoes Project updated the track of the tornado that hit Barrie's south end.

Researchers said the damage zone is 12 kilometres long and 600 meters wide.

The four other EF-2 twisters Thursday were in central and northern Ontario, including Little Britain, Lorneville, Dwight, and Lake Traverse.

As researchers continue their in-depth analysis of images of the storm, some classification details may change, and more tornadoes from July 15 could still be confirmed.

It has been a busy week for the NTP, documenting seven tornado and downburst events Tuesday, including an EF-0 in Penetanguishene and a downburst in the Lake of Bays area.

NTP damage surveys have also documented 7 tornado and downburst events in ON and QC associated with the storms of July 13th. See details below. #ONStorm #MeteoQC (1/2) pic.twitter.com/5XXYL3Qp6a

(With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris)

(Source: National Weather Service)