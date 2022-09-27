Developer proposes expanding Orillia waterfront rejuvenation project

Orillia's waterfront rejuvenation project could look slightly different with a proposal to alter a condo development from six to eight storeys.

"Mid-rise buildings anywhere in this country are the toughest buildings to make work financially," stated Fred Serrafero, VP of Development and Construction with FRAM Building Group.

The developer and the city believe adding two more storeys eliminates the need for underground parking and makes economic sense.

Council approved the amendment, but it must be ratified at the next meeting on Oct. 3.

"I don't like it," said Orillia resident Kathleen Harris. "I think it detracts from the traditional beauty of our waterfront. I think it's unnecessary."

Meanwhile, local Kate Lambert likes the idea. "As long as they don't spoil the whole waterfront for the local people, and they're not so expensive that local people can't buy them."

The condo will now host retail space and 97 residential units.

"When you have more people living there and walking and riding their bicycles, you just create a community within the community. And people seem to be understating that and very supportive," Mayor Steve Clarke said.

Residents anxious to see the new look of the waterfront development will need to be patient. Structures aren't expected to start going up until next fall, with environmental work and infrastructure being the focus until then.