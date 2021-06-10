Developer scales down proposed $65M warehouse at Victoria airport

The overall size of a proposed distribution warehouse on Victoria International Airport lands near Sidney has been scaled down after developers reviewed feedback from the municipality.

The distribution centre, first proposed as $50 million and nearly 500,000 square feet, has been brought down to 115,000 square feet, and its overall height has also been reduced from 23 metres at its peak to 20 metres.

The massive warehouse and office space, pitched for a 7.7-acre property at 9899 McDonald Park Rd., was first proposed in late April.

The proposal drew the attention of Sidney residents for the potential changes it would bring to the community.

In May, Sidney council posed several recommendations for developer York Realty to consider, including concerns for traffic and noise impacts for residents of Garlan Road, and further consultation with Sidney residents and W̱SÁNEĆ leadership.

The town also asked that York include infrastructure changes in its development, such as pedestrian sidewalks and draining across the edges of the property.

York says it's taken the recommendations into consideration, which is why it has changed its proposal to dramatically reduce the size of the warehouse.

The developer says it also plans to have delivery trucks operating at "off peak" times – from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – to mitigate traffic concerns.

Overall, York says the $65-million centre would create 260 permanent jobs and produce approximately $900,000 in annual property tax for the municipality.

The developer says it cannot say which company will operate the warehouse because it is still in negotiations. However, York did say that the warehouse would be used as a distribution facility only, and not a production centre.

The proposal is still under its review process. If the development is approved by Sidney, York says there will be a consultation period with the warehouse's operator and the community.

If approved, York says construction would take about 15 months to complete.