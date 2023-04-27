Developer withdraws proposal to build Guelph’s tallest building

A development proposal that would have seen the construction of the City of Guelph’s tallest building has been withdrawn by the developers just days before council was set to discuss the matter.

On Thursday morning, Fusion Homes sent a letter to the city saying it would be withdrawing its application for the proposed development on the outskirts of the city’s downtown core.

“We wish to formally withdraw our application and pull it from the Council agenda and decision meeting on May 9,” the letter reads.

In an email to CTV News Kitchener, Fusion Homes said the project had been paused as a result of the Province of Ontario and Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s recent approval and amendments to the Official Plan Amendment 80.

“At this time, we are pausing our zoning application for 58 Wellington St. E,” Ryan Scott, Fusion Homes senior vice-president of development and finance said. “We feel it is important to take time to understand what this new information means and ensure that we get the best outcome for this important housing project and for the City of Guelph.”

Scott said Fusion Homes is seeking to understand, among other points, the maximum building height in the downtown, special policy area building heights and the requirement for the city to amend its zoning by-law to reduce minimum parking requirements for transit-supportive development within the major transit station area.

On Feb. 14, Guelph council heard Fusion Homes’ proposal for the 23-storey building, which goes well over the city's usual allowance of 18 storeys.

At the time, the plan for the building includes 250 residential units and commercial space, but no units were classified as affordable.

Fusion also wanted to build a five-storey parking podium above ground with 224 parking spaces. This would be less than what the city regulates per residential unit.