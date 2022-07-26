Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
Business leaders and officials from eight developing nations meeting in Bangladesh on Tuesday said more cooperation was needed among them to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions.
-
Woman found dead at Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in Ontario: policeA woman whose body was found at a Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in eastern Ontario, police said Tuesday.
-
Man arrested following two attempted armed carjackings in downtown TorontoPolice have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection with two recent armed carjacking attempts in downtown Toronto.
-
Young driver stopped for travelling 64 km/h over the limit: OPPPolice on patrol in Dufferin say radar clocked a driver travelling 64 kilometres per hour over the limit.
-
Work begins to remove barge stuck in Vancouver's English BayWork is finally underway in Vancouver's English Bay to remove a huge barge that has been washed up on the beach for eight months.
-
'Universal language network' identified in human brains: neuroscientistsNeuroscientists have identified a ‘universal language network’ in the human brain, one that could reveal the basic cognitive processes behind spoken language.
-
‘I hope everyone can experience this magical moment’: St. Agatha grandmother wins lottery for third timeAn 81-year-old grandmother from St. Agatha has once again beat the odds and claimed her third lottery win.
-
-
-