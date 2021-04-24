Development desired: Former Dartmouth mayor says Halifax council neglecting other side of harbour

There is no secret that development has been on the rise for years in Halifax, as evidenced by the many cranes visible across the city skyline.

But former Dartmouth mayor and Halifax city councillor Gloria McCluskey thinks that development, and taxpayers' dollars, are being too heavily focused on the Halifax side of the peninsula.

"$63 million library, $16.2 million pool, $80 million for the Halifax Forum," says McCluskey. "A lot of tax dollars coming from Dartmouth."

McCluskey says business parks in Burnside and Dartmouth Crossing generate a lot of tax revenue for the city, and Dartmouth isn't seeing their fair share of development.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says he disagrees with McCluskey's sentiments, and says Dartmouth is enjoying a record level of investment and growth.

"$30 million for the Sportsplex, almost $50 million for the RBC Centre," points out Savage. "We are all entitled to our opinions, we are not entitled to our facts."

But McCluskey says that is not enough.

The executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission agrees that Dartmouth could use a boost.

"To have support from all levels of government for the community aquarium that the Back to Sea Society is proposing. To see our library get renovated, and our farmers market get renovated and expanded," says Tim Rissesco.

McCluskey says on her top wish list items for Dartmouth is a museum. Dartmouth based historian David Jones agrees.

"I see the post office as a great place for a Dartmouth heritage museum," says Jones, pointing to the historic Queen Street building that was used as Dartmouth's post office until 2020, and is now up for sale.

Jones says there are several historic Dartmouth artifacts currently in storage, but laments that there is nowhere specific for them to be placed.

"I believe we don't have a museum because of complacency," says Jones.

Savage says he agrees with both McCluskey and Jones that the time is right for a Dartmouth museum, and would like to see a new cultural space on that side of the bridge in the near future.

"Based in Dartmouth that celebrates the whole community," says Savage. "That's what the Halifax Regional Municipality is all about, all of us living together."

Savage adds he believes Dartmouth is enjoying a rebirth when it comes to reputation and appeal.

He says now, more than ever before, people are flocking to Dartmouth, buying homes and setting up businesses in the thriving community.