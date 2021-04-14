Development near Meadowlily Woods gets council approval

A controversial housing development near Meadowlily Woods was approved by city council Tuesday.

A mix of 88 houses and townhouses will be built at 101 Meadowlily Road, across from the Environmentally Significant Area (ESA).

It includes a landscaped buffer separating the subdivision from the adjacent nature preserve.

The plan was revised after a contentious public meeting in October.

Opponents maintain that the development is too intense for the rural nature of the area.

The approval comes after the city's Planning and Environment Committee voted against a recommendation on March 29.

The group Friends of Meadowlily Woods had been rallying support against the development, arguing that the intensification in an environmental oasis is too high.

With files from CTV's Daryl Newcombe, Celine Zadorsky.