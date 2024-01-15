'Developmental services in crisis,' warns Community Living executive director

One of the largest and oldest non-profit organizations in London, Ont. is sounding the alarm ahead of a pre-budget consultation with the province.

Michelle Palmer, executive director of Community Living London (CLL) is warning that without an increase in base funding from the provincial government the results could be serious

“We can't continue doing all of the things that we do without an increase in funding. It's impossible. This is not a line we use annually. We are really at an impasse right now,” she explained.

Palmer said base funding has not seen an increase in 30 years, despite the government claims of adding money to developmental services.

“They’ve increased funding at times for targeted expenses. For example, you know, years ago there was an enhanced wage program that was put in place, but that was very clear. It was specific for regions and we had to respond to that,” she said.

Those who will be most impacted are the ones that most rely on the help organizations such as Community Living offer.

“So if the supports were to be cut at community level by then, it would be detrimental to myself and other people with disabilities,” said David Hill who has used the services at CLL for over 12 years.

On Jan. 17, Palmer will present during the government's pre-budgetary process, and hopes to shift priorities that have excluded them in the past, and warn of a bigger problem if services begin to get cut.

“They're not making up the large majority of the homeless population. And that's because of agencies like ours providing support to them to ensure that they're not out on the streets, to ensure that they're getting what they need to be successful,” she said.

Hill added that without those services, the loss of the organization would be detrimental.

"We wouldn't be who we are today,” he said.

These community consultations are part of what the province will use to create the budget in the spring.