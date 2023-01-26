Device free night for some in west London after truck takes out power line

It looks like a device-free night ahead for some residents and businesses in west London after a truck took out a power line.

Emergency crews responded to Oxford Street West and Westdel Bourne for a downed power line.

According to a tweet by the London Fire Department, upon approach “crews witnessed drivers attempting to drive over these live wires.”

Oxford West was closed to traffic between Westdel Bourne and Riverbend Road for repairs.

Traffic was backed up in all directions as commuters attempted to make their way home.

The London Fire Department said residents and businesses in the immediate are without cell phone or internet services. LFD Captain Andy Cadieux tells CTV News crews from London Hydro and Rogers Cable are expected to be working through the night to restore services.

According to Capt. Cadieux, an HVAC truck was heading East on Oxford Street West when it turned North onto Westdel Bourne. The boom on the truck caught the line going across Westdel Bourne and knocked out service.

“It appears that earlier tonight large truck went through the intersection, caught some wires, they’re down all across the intersection and it’s caused a traffic delay in all directions,” he said. “A bunch of services are cut off in the area. It’s going to remain that way for some time. More than likely through the night.”