Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah Allary

Twenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.

Justice Richard Elson announced the decision in a Regina courtroom Friday morning after a jury found Cyr guilty in February.

In his decision, Justice Elson called the case sad and tragic.

“The mere discharge of a firearm, with the intention to wound or cause bodily harm, is sufficiently aggravating and elevates the gravity of Mr. Cyr’s actions to a near-murder form of manslaughter,” he said.

The Crown pushed for a life sentence while the defence asked for 12 years.

“He obviously took those very seriously and decided 14 years was the appropriate outcome,” said Crown Prosecutor Derek Davidson.

“That is a high sentence for manslaughter,” he added.

Defence Lawyer Adam Fritzler argued during the trial that Cyr was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time the crime was committed.

“The evidence of this regard is far from definitive,” Justice Elson said in his decision.

Fritzler also argued Cyr committed the crime because Allary made disparaging comments about Cyr’s appearance.

“In my view, these circumstances are not compellingly mitigating,” Elson said.

“The events and decision reflect the tragic history of inter-generational trauma that’s led to the current state of the Aboriginal population in Saskatchewan,” Fritzler said.

“To impose the life sentence as asked for by the prosecution, after being found not guilty by the jury, would be to remove the distinction between murder and manslaughter,” he said.

Allary’s family did not speak to reporters following the decision, but a section of his partner’s victim statement was read to the court by Justice Elson.

“Of all the people I have lost in my life, [Isaiah] is the only person I can not let go of,” the statement said.

“Hopefully this provides some closure to the family,” said Davidson. “This is not something any family wants to go through.”

“In this phase, there is room for remorse, reconciliation, and healing,” Fritzler said.

Cyr also received an additional six months for resisting a police officer and one year for possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Cyr is also banned from owning a firearm for the rest of his life.

In January of 2020, Regina police found Allary, 24, injured on the 1200 block of Rae Street after reports of gunshots.

In 2020, Cyr was initially charged with first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a prohibition order.