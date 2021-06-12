Diabetes Canada holds pop-up drive-thrus for donations in Barrie and across Canada

A curbside drive-thru to collect donations took place in Barrie on Saturday to raise funds for Diabetes Canada.

It is part of a national effort by National Diabetes Trust, the social enterprise business of Diabetes Canada. The project was first started last year to help make donating as easy as possible during the pandemic.

"Our mission is to work with Canadians from coast to coast collecting their gently used household clothing and small household items," Sean Shannon, the president and CEO of National Diabetes Trust, says to CTV News. "We collect it, we monetize it, and the net proceeds all go towards the good work of Diabetes Canada in terms of all the research and programs to help the 1 in 3 Canadians who are afflicted with all forms of Diabetes."

The event in Barrie is one of 100 happening across the country today and over the coming month. The organization is looking to collect gently used clothing items and linens.

"The way that we think about it is if it's something that you would think of somebody else being able to use because it's in reasonable shape, then we can collect, and we can monetize that," says Shannon.

The team in Barrie was at the Giant Tiger location at 201 Cundles Road East from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diabetes Canada also has bins located throughout communities and does household pickups for those unable to make it today.

While all donations are appreciated, Shannon says that those donating to bins must always ensure the items are not left on the ground.

"If it fits in the bin, then it's good; if it doesn't fit in the bin, then it's not good," Shannon says. "If the bin is full, please don't leave it outside. Find another bin or save it for another day because even with the nice weather, things spoil outside very quickly with rain and mould and mildew and such."