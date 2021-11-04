Diabetes testing being ramped up in Manitoba

In an effort to help Manitobans assess their risk for diabetes, access to testing is being ramped up over the next month.

For the fourth year in a row, Dynacare is partnering with Diabetes Canada for the #Dynacare4Diabetes wellness initiative.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 6, Dynacare will be offering free A1C tests at its locations, as well as at mobile A1C clinics. The goal is to deliver more than 50,000 tests to at-risk Manitobans, which includes those who are overweight, older than 40, and of Indigenous, African or Asian decent.

Throughout this initiative, Dynacare will also be making 50-cent donation to Diabetes Canada for every test completed, up to a total of $25,000.

A mobile clinic will be held on Nov. 14 at the St. Kateri Tekakwitha Aboriginal Church on Flora Avenue in Winnipeg from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manitobans are encouraged to assess their risk for diabetes, consult a doctor, and get tested if recommended.