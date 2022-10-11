Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Jeremy MacKenzie was arrested on September 29 in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant related to charges laid by the Mounties in Saskatchewan in July.
MacKenzie was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner after police received a report about an alleged assault near Viscount, Sask., in November 2021.
There is a publication ban on the details from the hearing, which was held Friday in provincial court in Saskatoon.
MacKenzie was also charged in Nova Scotia with 13 firearms offences in January, and with harassment and intimidation in March after an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has also asked the RCMP to investigate MacKenzie after he talked about sexually assaulting Poilievre's wife, Anaida, during a livestream last month.
Diagolon shares members and affiliation with the "Freedom Convoy," as well as those opposed to government-mandated health restrictions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2022.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.
-
Council votes to demolish historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont.A heritage building in downtown Brockville, Ont. is set to meet the wrecking ball, after city council voted down a motion to allow a volunteer group - led by former Senator Bob Runciman - to try to save it.
-
Alaska cancels crab-fishing seasons due to population concernsAlaska officials have cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species following bleak summer populations surveys.
-
Platinum Jubilee Medal nominations open in Yorkton, city to honour 15 members of communityThe City of Yorkton is seeking nominations for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which will honour those that give back to their community.
-
SickKids ICU reaches full capacity over the weekend as ER sees 'much longer than normal' wait timesSickKids’ intensive care unit reached full capacity over the weekend as the hospital endured 'much longer than normal' wait times in the emergency department.