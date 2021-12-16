Dicey travel conditions expected for QEII this afternoon
CTV News Edmonton
Josh Classen
Blowing snow with significantly reduced visibility is forecast for areas along Highway 2 Thursday afternoon.
Areas north of Red Deer to Airdrie are expected to be affected.
Use caution and check road conditions before heading out if you have to be on that highway or adjacent secondary highways today.
Snow will start later this morning and continue through much of the day. Wind is forecast to gust up around 60 km/h through the afternoon.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for areas south and southwest of Edmonton that stretches from around Leduc to Airdrie.
The following regions are under the advisory:
- Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey-Pigeon Lake
- Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler
- Rocky Mountain House-Caroline
- Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre
