Dick DeStefano, 85, who helped develop Sudbury's mining supply industry, has died

Richard Paul 'Dick' DeStefano passed away peacefully on July 24, at the age of 85.

A lifelong resident of Sudbury, his death notice described him as "a community leader, athlete, educator, politician, and entrepreneur."

"He was a loving husband and father, and he spent his life building connections between people, inspiring them, and working to improve the community he lived in," the notice said.

DeStefano was best known for his role in creating the Sudbury Area Mining Supply and Service Association, now called MineConnect.

"He was a member of city council, had his own radio show, led several city-wide initiatives, and was the chair of the 1983 Ontario Summer Games," his obituary said.

"With contagious energy, curiosity and innovative thinking, he strove to bring out the best in those with whom he worked and played."

He is survived by his wife Maureen, sons Devin and Joel, sister Kathy and his three grandchildren -- Oliver, Isabel and Finn -- as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be announced later.

