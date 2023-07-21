Did a tornado hit Simcoe County?

The storm that ravaged trees and flooded city streets and country roads is being hailed as a possible tornado.

Or at least there was hail.

Springwater Township seems to have faced the brunt of the carnage, and also, the one area Northern Tornadoes Project suggests a twister may have briefly touched down.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project released a statement to early Friday morning.

"I've seen some photos from the storm that went through the Barrie area," NTP's David Sills. "(It was a) pretty classic shelf cloud with some scud clouds rising into the updraft at the shelf.

"There may have been some radar-based rotation detected well to the northwest of Barrie."

Sills said they would review all southern Ontario's data today to see where to send a damage survey team.

Springwater Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French said his crews were busy responding to multiple scenes last evening, including Nursery, Doran, Gill, Old Second South and Russell roads.

"All calls we responded to were for trees on wires. We had no reports on any injuries or any reports of trees on homes; we also had no reports of structures being damaged," French said.

However, he said that the damage seemed to be in the Midhurst area.

"Nothing is confirmed yet – if we had a small tornado touchdown or if this was just a microburst. We were under a tornado warning at the time (when) all this happened, but again, we have no confirmation."

Apart from the tornado warnings, Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said he has no reports of a tornado.

"You've had tree damage," he said, adding 22 millimetres of rain fell – about one inch – in a short amount of time.

"But we've got nothing confirmed on the ground."

Time-lapse of Tornado warned severe storm heading into Barrie #ONStorm @IWeatherON pic.twitter.com/BNv17swbre