Did Lynx Air cancel your return trip? We want to hear from you

As of today, low-cost airline Lynx Air will no longer fly passengers abroad or across Canada as it shutters its doors for good.

The Calgary-based airline announced Friday it would be ceasing all operations as of Feb. 26, advising passengers with existing bookings to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel as it cannot be done through the flight centre.

Lynx pointed to compounding financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, cost of capital, regulatory costs and competitive tension in the Canadian market as the reasons behind its abrupt closure.

“Offering low fares to inspire Canadians to fly more and to spend more enjoying time with loved ones in beloved destinations was a great privilege. Thank you for supporting us in our journey, we are as disappointed as you are,” Lynx said in a statement.

“We know this is a shock to many and our goal is to make the wind down of our operations as seamless as possible.”

