'Did somebody lose their dog?': Video shows bear approaching woman at B.C. bus stop

Video of a woman's uncomfortably close encounter with a curious black bear at a B.C. bus stop has been making the rounds on TikTok.

The short clip was posted on the social media site over the weekend, and shows the woman squirming as the sizable bear sniffs around the wooden bench where she's seated.

A caption on the video reads, "Did somebody lose their dog?"

Multiple people can be heard off-camera giving the woman advice until the animal finally turns and walks off, taking a brief moment to inspect a secured garbage receptacle along the way.

It's unclear where the video was captured, but a number of commenters suggested it was somewhere in the Whistler area, where bear sightings are common.

CTV News has reached out to the woman who posted the video, and to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, for more information.

When encountering a bear, conservation officers generally recommend that people remain calm.

"Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice," reads a message on the B.C. government's website. "Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact."

For more information on responding to bear encounters, and how to report an aggressive or threatening bear, is available online.