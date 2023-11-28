'Did something about it': Tips from the public lead to $20K drug bust at Erlton home
Calgary police say more than $20,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a "problem home" in the community of Erlton.
Police began investigating the residence in the summer after receiving more than a dozen tips about potential drug trafficking activity.
"The community identified this residence and the behaviour that was being conducted there as a blight on their neighbourhood and did something about it," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a Tuesday news release.
The investigation culminated with a search of the property, located in the 2600 block of Erlton Street S.W., on Nov. 23, at which time the following was seized:
- 41 grams of crack cocaine;
- 40 grams of cocaine;
- 116 grams of methamphetamine;
- 72 Percocet pills;
- Five grams of an unknown powder;
- 33 assorted pills of unknown origin;
- Equipment used in the production of crack cocaine; and
- $1,305 in cash.
Police have charged a 47-year-old man with one count of proceeds of crime, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of production for the purpose of trafficking.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.
-
More paid sick time coming to P.E.I. workersA new P.E.I. bill to amend the Employment Standards Act would guarantee one paid sick day for workers after spending a year with their employer, and another for each of the next two years, maxing out at three.
-
-
Elderly woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following midtown collisionA 75-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a truck near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.
-
Two early morning crashes in Woolwich blamed on slippery roadsOne person was airlifted to hospital Wednesday morning after police say the stolen SUV he was driving went off the road in Woolwich Township.
-
Coastal Renaissance return to service delayed again, BC Ferries saysBC Ferries expects to serve more than 900,000 passengers during the upcoming holiday season, and says it will be able to do so without one of its largest vessels, which remains out of service for repairs.
-
Three arrested after N.B. drug trafficking investigationThree people were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Sackville, N.B. last week.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital monitoring two COVID-19 outbreaksWindsor Regional Hospital is monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks at both campuses — a lot of eight patients between both locations are affected.
-
Nailed it: Fredericton high school encouraging students to train in tradesLeo Hayes High School in Fredericton is encouraging students to enter the trades.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to CalgaryTo address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.