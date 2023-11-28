'Did something about it': Tips from the public lead to $20K drug bust at Erlton home

Calgary police say more than $20,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from a "problem home" in the community of Erlton.

Police began investigating the residence in the summer after receiving more than a dozen tips about potential drug trafficking activity.

"The community identified this residence and the behaviour that was being conducted there as a blight on their neighbourhood and did something about it," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a Tuesday news release.

The investigation culminated with a search of the property, located in the 2600 block of Erlton Street S.W., on Nov. 23, at which time the following was seized:

41 grams of crack cocaine;

40 grams of cocaine;

116 grams of methamphetamine;

72 Percocet pills;

Five grams of an unknown powder;

33 assorted pills of unknown origin;

Equipment used in the production of crack cocaine; and

$1,305 in cash.

Police have charged a 47-year-old man with one count of proceeds of crime, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of production for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.