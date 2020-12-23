In the season of giving, York Regional Police have a warning for anyone who purchased a cell phone online from a buy and sell site to check the phone because it could be a fake.

Police say a woman bought a high-end cell phone from a social media ad for $1,400 last week and realized it was a fake when she got home and opened the sealed package.

Officers got a warrant to search an Innisfil home and several vehicles and seized phoney phones, many that they say were in packages with fake receipts.

They say officers also seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, two smartwatches, Oxycodone, about $3,000 cash and stolen licence plates.

Two 18-year-old Innisfil men face a slew of charges in connection with the fraud investigation.

Investigators believe there are more victims who purchased the fake phones from a social media site and may not be aware of it, especially if they are meant to be a gift and haven't been opened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.