Did you catch the sunrise this morning?
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning.
The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.
Several CTV News viewers sent in their snapshots of this morning’s sky, including Ann Stevens who captured some slow-motion video of waves crashing on the shore of Lake Erie in Port Stanley.
The sun will set at 4:51 p.m.
Check out the photo carousel below of viewer-submitted photos.
