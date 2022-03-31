Did you feel it? Seismic event at Garson Mine, Vale confirms

It made the earth move, but you might have missed the seismic event that took place late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.

Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said in an email the first event took place at Garson Mine around 10 p.m. Wednesday, measuring approximately 3.0 in magnitude. A second one took place at 5 a.m. today measuring 2.5 in magnitude.

"The events may have been felt by some residents in the community," Pagnutti said.

"No one was injured during the events and we immediately implemented our internal seismic response protocol to ensure the safety of our workforce."

She said operations will ramp up again following an inspection and once seismicity returns to background levels. Seismicity can occur as part of mining, especially at significant depths.

"Our emergency response processes are in place to ensure rigorous safety protocols are followed when seismic events occur," Pagnutti said.

Residents with questions or concerns can call Vale’s community concerns line at 705-222-VALE.