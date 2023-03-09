Did you give a North Vancouver Mountie a ride last week? The detachment would like to thank you

Mounties in North Vancouver say a member of the public who gave one of their officers a ride last week helped police catch a fraud suspect.

It happened on March 1, according to a news release from North Vancouver RCMP.

On that date, officers "were alerted to a fraud in progress at a local car dealership," police say.

"It is alleged that four individuals were attempting to purchase a vehicle fraudulently and set a time in the afternoon to pick it up," the release reads.

Police say officers went to the dealership to meet the suspects and arrest them. Three of the suspects were arrested without incident, but the fourth fled, pursued by police.

During the foot pursuit, the officer lost sight of the suspect, according to RCMP, who say a good Samaritan gave the officer a ride to the suspect's last known location.

Police say the officer was able to arrest the suspect there.

"In this instance, this good Samaritan’s actions directly led to the arrest of a suspect who might’ve escaped otherwise," says Const. Mansoor Sahak, in the release.

"We’d like to extend our sincere appreciation for this person’s actions and are asking them to come forward by calling us at (604)-985-1311 and quoting file number 23-4003."