Did you have COVID-19 in the last 90 days? You can now get your vaccine

Those who had COVID-19 no longer need to wait 90 days before getting a vaccine.

According to an online Q&A on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website, those who had COVID-19 are no longer required to wait until 90 days post-recovery to receive a shot.

“As long as you are recovered/no longer infectious you are able to be vaccinated,” the SHA’s website reads.

In the last 90 days, Saskatchewan has reported 17,883 new COVID-19 cases.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

Anyone in Saskatchewan age 16 and older is eligible to book their vaccine appointment online or through the appointment booking call centre at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829), as of Tuesday, May 18.

Everyone over the age of 16 the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District is eligible for their first dose.

People in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District can book their appointment over the phone by calling 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Drive-through and walk-in vaccine clinics opened in several Saskatchewan communities. No appointment is needed at these sites. Drive-through and walk-in vaccine clinics in the province are not operating on a fixed schedule. Check here for the latest drive-thru and walk-in clinics.