Did you leave something in your Uber?

It appears Uber riders in London are becoming more forgetful.

After not ranking last year, London has now ranked #10 on the 2023 list of most forgetful cities.

The seventh annual Uber Lost & Found Index was released Thursday and shows the most popular items left behind by riders.

Here’s the most commonly forgotten items left behind in London

Article of clothing Backpack or bag Wallet or purse Phone Headphones Jewelry Keys Vape or e-cig PPE Baby items (pacifiers, milk bottle, strollers, car seats)

Across the country, some of the most unique items left behind include a mattress cover in Saskatoon, a photo of 2Pac in Montreal, a set of teeth in Calgary and a ping pong table in Toronto.

And don’t forget to double check for your belongings if you’re in an Uber on a Sunday. Sunay at 6 p.m. is tanked as the most forgetful day and time across Canada where people are departing their ride without their things.

Here’s the Top 10 most forgetful cities across Canada

Montreal Hamilton Vancouver Edmonton Kitchener-Waterloo Winnipeg Calgary Toronto Ottawa London

If you are one of those people who left something behind in an Uber, there is a way to get it back, but it’s going to cost you $20 — the fee goes entirely to the dricer for the inconvenience of returning the item.