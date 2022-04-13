Did you lose a gold coin in Port Coquitlam last summer? RCMP would like to return it to you

Mounties in Port Coquitlam are seeking the rightful owner of a gold coin that was found in the city more than nine months ago.

The coin was found in the 1900 block of Pitt River Road on June 23, 2021, Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Google Maps indicates the block is near the intersection of Pitt River Road and Warwick Avenue, in Port Coquitlam's Mary Hill neighbourhood.

"An upstanding citizen found the coin and immediately turned it in to police," said Const. Deanna Law, spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP, in the release.

"When the right person does call us, they will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the coin to the correct individual."

Police said the coin's rightful owner will need to describe the object's size, markings, denomination and value, as well as what it was carried in, in order to claim it.

"Police would simply like to get the item back to the rightful owner," Law said.

If you believe the lost coin is yours, you should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-16706, police said.