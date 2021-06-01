Did you lose a large amount of cash? Police looking for rightful owners after sum found in B.C. Value Village donation

If you've lost a large sum of money and recently made a donation to a Metro Vancouver Value Village, local police want to hear from you.

Mounties in that city say "a large amount of cash" was found in a donation on Friday by an employee of the thrift store in Coquitlam. They immediately called police.

"When the right person does call us, they will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the cash to the correct individual," said Const. Deanna Law in a news release.

Those questions will be about the amount, denominations and what the cash was accidentally donated in.

In general, anyone who has lost a large amount of money should make reports to police.

"There is no reason to feel uncomfortable," Law said. "Police simply would like to get the money back to the rightful owner."

It's not the first time this year a significant amount of money was found in a donation. In January, a Vancouver Value Village found $85,000 in cash. The store manager told CTV News Vancouver at the time that the money was in the form of very old bills, with the most recent from 1988.

Along with the cash, there were documents that helped police locate the owner.

Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver the money was apparently stashed away at least 25 years ago by an elderly woman who recently moved to a care home.

"Her family was cleaning out an old storage locker and decided to donate some items to the thrift store when they unknowingly donated a bag containing the cash," police said in an emailed statement at the time.

Anyone with information about the latest cash discovery should call 604-945-1550 and quote file 2021-14042.