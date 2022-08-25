Did you lose a wedding band? Rightful owner sought after swimmer finds ring in Penticton Channel
CTV News Vancouver Associate Producer
Meagan Gill
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., are hoping to reunite a wedding band found last week with its rightful owner.
In a news release, Penticton RCMP said a Good Samaritan discovered the ring while swimming in the Penticton Channel on Aug. 18 and then turned it over to police.
"The ring is a men's wedding band with the inscription of 'NOEL LOVES STEPHANE' and then a date," said Const. Dayne Lyons in the release.
"This may be the one ring to rule them all, and we want to return it."
Mounties are asking the owner of the ring to come forward and quote file no. 2022-13135.
The owner will have to prove it's their ring by identifying the date that follows the inscription and the type of metal it is.
