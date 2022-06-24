iHeartRadio

Did you lose a wedding dress? Police looking for rightful owner after gown found in New Westminster

New Westminster police tell CTV News that the gown was found near Quayside Drive and Rialto Court at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police in New Westminster are hoping to return a lost wedding dress to its rightful owner.

"This wedding dress was found by a resident who brought it to police," said NWPD spokesperson Hailey Finnigan.

"It’s not often a wedding dress is turned into police as found property," she added.

Officers are asking the owner of the dress to contact them at 604-525-5411.

