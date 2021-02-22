image.png

Something other than the sun lit up the northern Alberta sky Monday morning.

Residents from the Edmonton area all the way to the town of Falher in Peace Country reported a streak of light and bright flash in the north at 6:23 a.m.

According to officials, the streak was a fireball – or an especially bright meteor. 

If you caught the #fireball (#meteor) at 6:23 am in #yeg area today, best place to report it is https://t.co/Ws5yHhUkeI. We're checking our cameras to see if we caught it - stay tuned!

— Chris Herd (@SpaceRockDoc) February 22, 2021

University of Alberta scientist Chris Herd encouraged anyone who saw it to report it to the American Society Meteor Report. 

Hawks Ridge resident Chantal Pizycki's north-facing camera caught the streak of light, as did the camera at northwest Edmonton resident Chan Dee's home. While a St. Albert viewer's home security footage didn't catch the meteor itself, it did capture the sky brightening in all directions as it passed overhead.

A meteor is classified as a meteorite when it reaches the ground. 