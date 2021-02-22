Something other than the sun lit up the northern Alberta sky Monday morning.

Residents from the Edmonton area all the way to the town of Falher in Peace Country reported a streak of light and bright flash in the north at 6:23 a.m.

According to officials, the streak was a fireball – or an especially bright meteor.

If you caught the #fireball (#meteor) at 6:23 am in #yeg area today, best place to report it is https://t.co/Ws5yHhUkeI. We're checking our cameras to see if we caught it - stay tuned!

University of Alberta scientist Chris Herd encouraged anyone who saw it to report it to the American Society Meteor Report.

Hawks Ridge resident Chantal Pizycki's north-facing camera caught the streak of light, as did the camera at northwest Edmonton resident Chan Dee's home. While a St. Albert viewer's home security footage didn't catch the meteor itself, it did capture the sky brightening in all directions as it passed overhead.

A meteor is classified as a meteorite when it reaches the ground.