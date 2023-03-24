Did you see the northern lights? Photos show lights dancing across southern Ontario

An uncommon phenomenon lit up the skies across southern Ontario on Thursday night, including in Waterloo region where the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights - shone bright enough to be seen with the naked eye.

According to the Government of Canada, auroras occur when charged particles - electrons and protons - collide with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere. Those collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colourful light.

Well look what appeared over Brantford for a brief time tonight! pic.twitter.com/E5mNXa8KZp

The light display was a result of an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun and solar winds, according to National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA)

On Thursday night these flashes were so bright they were visible across southern Ontario.

Northern lights just north of Waterloo last night! pic.twitter.com/DRzyIAPpzP

People took to social media to share their photos of the phenomenon.

A photo shared on Twitter appears to show the lights above Glenridge Plaza in Waterloo just before 11 p.m.

Northern Lights above Glenridge Plaza in Waterloo. 10:57 pm. @ONwxchaser pic.twitter.com/yVJwQs3jgU

Just outside of Heidelberg, 11:18 pm @StormhunterTWN @ONwxchaser pic.twitter.com/1VFDbE3v1g

While the lights were visible in the city, those living in more rural areas were able to see vibrant colours streak across the sky.

Armature photographer Kevin Gilbert shared a series of photos on Twitter showing streaks of green and red stretching across the sky above Arthur.

As a enthusiast of weather and Mother Nature it’s not hard to fall into other nerd like phenomena such as space weather. I have never been blessed with this type of display! Forever great full!Arthur, Ont. 23,03,2023 @weathernetwork @the_edge @CTVKitchener #Aurora pic.twitter.com/eo5QrzfjR1

Who needs to go to Iceland to see the Northern Lights. Check out this awesome shot our #YKF lead hand Rodney snapped last night. Mother Nature put on a great show! pic.twitter.com/lscxlhpesT

— Region of Waterloo International Airport (@FlyYKF) March 24, 2023

The forecast form the NOAA shows the probability of seeing the aurora was high Thursday around 2:30 a.m.

The brightness and location of the aurora are typically shown as a green oval centred on Earth’s magnetic pole. The green ovals turn red when the aurora is forecasted to be more intense, the NOAA websites reads.

Here's a couple more aurora shots from London Airport just before 11PM! #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #ldnont @flyingdutchwx @southernon_wx @isabel_ONwx @woostorms @flyyxu pic.twitter.com/WFu33Zr4Sk

WHEN CAN YOU SEE THE LIGHTS NEXT?

If you missed the lights last night, you may be in luck as increased solar activity is expected to continue Friday night.

A forecast form the NOAA shows geomagnetic storms are likely on March 25 and 26, with an experimental aurora viewline showing the southern extent of where the aurora might be seen stretches into southern Ontario.

According to the NOAA, a geomagnetic storm watch is in effect until from March 23 to 25.

To monitor the aurora forecast in the northern hemisphere click here.

“Solar wind speeds are likely to be in excess of 600 km/s and continue into 25 March, resulting in isolated G1 storm levels,” the agency said.

It's not very often we get Aurora directly overhead in Southern Ontario. Still in shock...#spaceweather #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #theweathernetwork #ctvlondon @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/UApGZkgdfv

Another of my first ever photos of the Northern Lights, snapped around midnight, 15km north of Londo , Ontario. @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/qBk58dsMf0