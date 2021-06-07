Did you stop to help a shooting victim? Good Samaritans sought in Langley investigation

Police are trying to track down two men who stopped to help a shooting victim, believing the Good Samaritans may be able to help with their investigation.

Members of the Langley RCMP say they're looking for two potential witnesses in connection with a shooting in the Aldergrove area Sunday afternoon.

Two South Asian men stopped to offer help a short time after a shooting, the RCMP detachment said in a statement Monday.

Investigators are looking to speak with those men, who are asked to call 604-532-3200.

It is not known whether they were there at the time that the 50-year-old Langley man was shot.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said he remained in hospital in stable condition.

Few details have been provided by the RCMP about the shooting on 60th Avenue, other than that it is not believed to be random and that the victim is known to police.

Officers said it was not yet known whether the shooting was tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The shooting occurred on a rural stretch of road, and officers told CTV News Vancouver they'd arrived to find the victim "yelling and screaming" in a ditch.

A stretch of 60th Avenue was closed between 256th and 264th streets as officers investigated, but has since reopened.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday